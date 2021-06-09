Regional COVID alert ‘devastating’ for publican as Victorian traveller tests positive

A 44-year-old Victorian woman has tested positive to COVID-19 on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast, after travelling there via NSW.

The woman and her husband left Victoria on June 1, and arrived in Queensland on June 5.

Early contact tracing has identified initial exposure sites, including several sites in regional NSW.

Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed must immediately get tested and isolate:

Caltex Narrandera, Gillenbah on Tuesday June 1 from 10.30am to 11.00am

Vandenberg Hotel, Forbes on Tuesday June 1 from 6:00pm to 10.00pm

Brew Coffee Bar, Forbes on Wednesday, 2 June from 7.00am to 10.00am

CSC – Church Street Cafe, Dubbo on Wednesday, 2 June from 11.30am to 2.30pm

Reading Cinemas, Dubbo on Wednesday, 2 June from 6.00pm to 10.00pm

Homestead Motel, Dubbo from Wednesday, 2 June at 12.00pm to Thursday, 3 June at 10.00am

Gwydir Carpark/Motel & Thermal Pools, Moree from Thursday, 3 June at 1.45pm and all day Friday 4 June to Saturday 5 June at 7.30am

Cafe Omega, Moree on Thursday, 3 June from 1.30pm to 4.30pm, Friday 4 June from 7.00am to 9.30am, 11.50am to 2.00pm.

Amaroo Tavern, Moree on Friday 4 June from 4.30pm to 11.00pm

NSW Health say the woman checked into the venues using QR codes.

Vandenberg Hotel owner Grant Clifton told Jim Wilson the alert has come at a “devastating” time, having expected to serve 200 meals for the State of Origin opener.

“NSW Health have told us to find out what staff were operating that particular night, and they’ve all got to self-isolate straight away.

“I’ve taken a further step, I’ve closed the hotel pretty much immediately … it’s a minute-by-minute, hour-by-hour thing.”

Image: The Vandenberg Hotel/Facebook