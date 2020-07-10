Worst day yet for Victoria as COVID-19 figures take worrying turn

There have been 288 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Victoria in the past 24 hours.

The figure marks the highest single day increase of any state in Australia since the pandemic began, with NSW recording the second highest on March 28 with 212 cases.

47 Victorians are in hospital with the virus, and 12 are in intensive care.

There are now more than 1000 active cases in the state.

Chief Medical Officer Brett Sutton said health officials had expected the significant jump as a result of increased testing.

He reminded Victorians to strictly adhere to stay-at-home orders in an effort to force numbers down.

“Don’t look for excuses, don’t look for ways around … that is what will get us through this.”

Image: Getty