World’s oldest fighter pilot’s exhilarating account of life in the RAAF

The world record holder for oldest active fighter pilot has described the highlights of his career with the RAAF.

Retired Squadron Leader Phil Frawley retired in 2018 just shy of his 50th year in the Air Force, having spent two years deployed in Malaysia, and training nearly 500 junior pilots.

“My stepfather took me flying when I was a small boy, and I just developed a passion for flying,” he told Jim Wilson.

SQNLDR Frawley gave a blow-by-blow account of an exhilarating training exercise, in which he executed 6 virtual kills in 45 seconds.

Image: Royal Australian Air Force