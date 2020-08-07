2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • World first Australian-made technology tackles..

World first Australian-made technology tackles skin cancer crisis

4 hours ago
Jim Wilson
skin cancerTechnologyUV Rays

Australia has the highest mortality rate of melanoma in the world, killing more people than car crashes each year.

Researchers at Macquarie University’s Nanotechnology Laboratory are working to prevent skin cancers by inventing a tiny wearable device to help Australians avoid too many harmful rays.

Inventor Dr Noushin Nasiri told Jim Wilson it is a “nanosensor device” similar in size to a smartwatch which measures UV light coming from the sun.

“The user can wear this device and … measure how much UV is absorbed by your skin.

“If the amount of UV … is above the limit, or close to the safe limit, the device … communicates with your phone to send a text message to warn you.”

Dr Nasiri hopes the device will be available for purchase next year.

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
AustraliaBusinessHealthLifestyleNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873