World first Australian-made technology tackles skin cancer crisis

Australia has the highest mortality rate of melanoma in the world, killing more people than car crashes each year.

Researchers at Macquarie University’s Nanotechnology Laboratory are working to prevent skin cancers by inventing a tiny wearable device to help Australians avoid too many harmful rays.

Inventor Dr Noushin Nasiri told Jim Wilson it is a “nanosensor device” similar in size to a smartwatch which measures UV light coming from the sun.

“The user can wear this device and … measure how much UV is absorbed by your skin.

“If the amount of UV … is above the limit, or close to the safe limit, the device … communicates with your phone to send a text message to warn you.”

Dr Nasiri hopes the device will be available for purchase next year.

Image: Getty