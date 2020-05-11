Working from home triggers rise in ‘feel good’ procedures

As more Australians work from home, reliance on teleconferencing platforms such as Zoom and Skype has increased, prompting a surprising rise in cosmetic procedures.

Director of the Australasian Academy of Dento-Facial Aesthetics, Dr Myles Holt has told Deborah Knight the unexpected consequence of virtual meetings has been an increase in demand for botox facial treatments and cosmetic dentistry.

According to Dr Holt, the increase in these “feel-good, look-good treatments” is linked to people becoming more self-conscious as they compare themselves to others during online meetings.

“Dentists are actually among the best people to be offering these services.

“Not only are they well trained but they’ve been able to open their practices sooner because of the high levels of infection control they always have in place.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty