Woolworths introduces exclusive shopping hour for elderly and disabled

Woolworths is introducing a dedicated shopping hour to help protect elderly and disabled people from panic buying.

Between 7am and 8am, only those with a relevant government-issued concession card will be able to access the supermarket.

We’re launching a dedicated shopping hour in our stores to help support the needs of the elderly & people with disability in the community. From tomorrow until at least friday, we’ll be opening exclusively for them to shop from 7-8am, where permitted. — Woolworths (@woolworths) March 15, 2020

The measures come into place from tomorrow until at least Friday and are being taken up by some IGA supermarkets as well.

Supermarkets shelves have been stripped bare in recent weeks as people have defied advice from authorities and stockpiled essential items like toilet paper and non-perishable foods.

Major supermarkets have introduced strict limits on certain products but many people are still missing out.