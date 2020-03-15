2GB
Woolworths introduces exclusive shopping hour for elderly and disabled

8 hours ago
National Nine News
Woolworths is introducing a dedicated shopping hour to help protect elderly and disabled people from panic buying.

Between 7am and 8am, only those with a relevant government-issued concession card will be able to access the supermarket.

The measures come into place from tomorrow until at least Friday and are being taken up by some IGA supermarkets as well.

Supermarkets shelves have been stripped bare in recent weeks as people have defied advice from authorities and stockpiled essential items like toilet paper and non-perishable foods.

Major supermarkets have introduced strict limits on certain products but many people are still missing out.

Dry Pasta – 2 pack limit per shop
Flour – 2 pack limit per shop
Tissues – 2 pack limit per shop
Paper towel, serviettes and wipes – 1 pack limit per shop
Toilet paper – 1 pack limit per shop
Hand sanitiser – 2 unit limit per shop; and
Bulk rice (2kg+) – 1 pack limit per shop.

 

