Women’s sport ‘back in the spotlight’ with welcome new changes

Super Netball returns this Saturday when the Queensland Firebirds square off with the Sunshine Coast Lightning at Brisbane’s Nissan Arena.

The whole season will take place in Queensland due to the pandemic and will see a few rule changes come into effect.

Super Netball CEO Chris Symington told Deborah Knight it’s incredible to have “women’s sport back in the spotlight” again.

Mr Symington said the restart will see some rules “put on the backburner” to help “manage the load of our athletes in a condensed season”.

Another welcome change announced for players is the new pregnancy policy, which will allow for more flexibility and support for players to have children whilst remaining engaged with the sport.

Image: Getty