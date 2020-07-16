2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Woman hides $60,000 of ice in handbag lining

2 hours ago
2GB News

A woman will appear in court after thousands of dollars worth of ice was allegedly found concealed in the lining of her handbag.

The 41-year-old woman was searched by police patrolling Warilla on July 10 and allegedly found the drugs with an estimated street value of $58,000.

The woman was arrested and taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station, where she was charged with supply prohibited drug.

She was refused bail and is due to re-appear in Wollongong Local Court today.

2GB News
CrimeNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873