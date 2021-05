A Windsor woman has been fined $464 for running a red light during the NSW floods – despite being instructed to by an SES volunteer.

Belinda Nichols was turned back as the water across her path rose, at the height of the Hawkesbury-Nepean floods in March.

After hearing her case, Revenue NSW decided “leniency is not appropriate for this offence” (see full letter below).

Letter to Ms Nichols from Revenue NSW (click to enlarge):