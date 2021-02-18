Will Serena Williams be seen in Australia again?

The women’s finals of the Australian Open have continued to throw curveballs, with Japan’s Naomi Osaka defeating American Serena Williams in straight sets.

Nine tennis commentator Sam Groth told Mark Levy Naomi Osaka’s incredible performance today will make her a “red hot favourite” in the finals.

“It was 2-0 and 30-40 to Serena, and I … went off to do a little piece, and I came back and all of a sudden it was 5-2 to Osaka!”

Meanwhile, next year’s Australia Open could be “a big ask” for Serena Williams, who broken down in tears in front of media after the match.

“I actually made the comment on the spot that we may not see her again here in Australia, and it raised a couple of eyebrows.

“Then we saw what happened in the press conference.”

Image: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images