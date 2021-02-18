2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Will Serena Williams be seen in Australia again?

1 hour ago
Mark Levy
AUSTRALIAN OPENNaomi OsakaSam GrothSerena Williams
Article image for Will Serena Williams be seen in Australia again?

The women’s finals of the Australian Open have continued to throw curveballs, with Japan’s Naomi Osaka defeating American Serena Williams in straight sets.

Nine tennis commentator Sam Groth told Mark Levy Naomi Osaka’s incredible performance today will make her a “red hot favourite” in the finals.

“It was 2-0 and 30-40 to Serena, and I … went off to do a little piece, and I came back and all of a sudden it was 5-2 to Osaka!”

Meanwhile, next year’s Australia Open could be “a big ask” for Serena Williams, who broken down in tears in front of media after the match.

“I actually made the comment on the spot that we may not see her again here in Australia, and it raised a couple of eyebrows.

“Then we saw what happened in the press conference.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Mark Levy
SportsTennis
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873