Will Australia become the new Hollywood?

5 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Australian economyAUSTRALIAN FILMKate Marks

International movie producers are planning to bring the big bucks back into the Australian economy, labelling Australia a ‘COVID-safe’ film location.

Ausfilm CEO Kate Marks told Deborah Knight there’s been lots of interest from overseas producers, especially in the US where the coronavirus pandemic is far from over.

“We’ve definitely seen an increase in inquiries over the last few weeks.”

However, Ms Marks says to take full advantage of the opportunity the government needs to raise the tax offset to 30 per cent, especially with the location incentive fund established in 2018 rapidly running out.

“Currently it’s 16.5 [per cent]; we know that doesn’t work, we haven’t had a production come in on that alone for many, many years.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

