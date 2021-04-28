2GB
Why Tokyo Olympics ‘just doesn’t feel right’ to gold medalist turned doctor

1 min ago
Jim Wilson
Article image for Why Tokyo Olympics ‘just doesn’t feel right’ to gold medalist turned doctor

The federal government’s decision to allow athletes to jump the vaccine queue has been met with anger.

In less than three months, the Tokyo Olympics remains on track to go ahead despite soaring COVID-19 cases in Japan.

Two-time gold medalist Melanie Wright (née Schlanger) “wears both hats” in the debate, now on the frontline of the fight against COVD-19 as a medical doctor.

She told Jim Wilson the situation has left her feeling “conflicted”.

However, “I think it’s a pretty simple answer, that people’s health and wellbeing should always take precedent … over any sporting event, for sure.

“I just can’t shake the feeling that this is so much bigger than sport, and for me it just doesn’t feel right.”

Despite her concerns, she told Jim she’s not surprised the International Olympic Committee and Australian team are pushing ahead with the Games.

“The corporate dollar speaks very loudly.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

