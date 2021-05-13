2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Why the mouse plague ‘nightmare’ should matter to all Sydneysiders

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
farmersmouse plagueRegional NSW
Article image for Why the mouse plague ‘nightmare’ should matter to all Sydneysiders

Jim Wilson has criticised the NSW government’s slow response to regional NSW’s “nightmare” rodent invasion.

The announcement of a $50 million package has come “better late than never”, he said.

Jim had a stern warning, too, for NSW’s urbanites who think they’re unaffected.

“For those of you that think this isn’t a city problem, and adopt an out-of-sight, out-of-mind attitude, just wait until your grocery bill smashes through the roof.

“It’s in all our interests to get this right.”

Press PLAY below to hear Jim’s comments in full

Coonamble farmer Anne Cullen told Jim all her grain has already been eaten, she’s lost 80 per cent of her hay to the infestation, and she’s $40,000 out of pocket.

“[The rescue package] is definitely a good thing, but it’s far too late for us.

“It seems to me that it was a fairly easy thing to do, [make bromadiolone] no longer a very illegal chemical … why couldn’t this have happened eight months ago?”

Press PLAY below to hear her concerns

 

Jim Wilson
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873