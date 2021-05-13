Why the mouse plague ‘nightmare’ should matter to all Sydneysiders

Jim Wilson has criticised the NSW government’s slow response to regional NSW’s “nightmare” rodent invasion.

The announcement of a $50 million package has come “better late than never”, he said.

Jim had a stern warning, too, for NSW’s urbanites who think they’re unaffected.

“For those of you that think this isn’t a city problem, and adopt an out-of-sight, out-of-mind attitude, just wait until your grocery bill smashes through the roof.

“It’s in all our interests to get this right.”

Coonamble farmer Anne Cullen told Jim all her grain has already been eaten, she’s lost 80 per cent of her hay to the infestation, and she’s $40,000 out of pocket.

“[The rescue package] is definitely a good thing, but it’s far too late for us.

“It seems to me that it was a fairly easy thing to do, [make bromadiolone] no longer a very illegal chemical … why couldn’t this have happened eight months ago?”

