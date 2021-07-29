Why Queensland’s Chief Health Officer backed down on NRL COVID breaches

Mark Levy has asserted Queensland’s softening stance on the NRL’s privilege to remain in the state has more to do with politics than health.

Previously, Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young claimed the league would be kicked out over further COVID breaches, shortly after which Wests Tigers player James Roberts was seen on his balcony.

“It’s hardly the crime of the century, and if Dr Young thinks that’s a major breach she’s kidding herself,” Mark said.

The CHO has since backtracked on the threat, which Mark asserted was “no doubt” the result of Queensland government voices in her ear.

“I mean the Deputy Premier stands there at most press conferences in a Queensland Maroons mask for goodness’ sake!”

