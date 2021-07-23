2GB
Why Police Minister wants to do ‘the most unAustralian thing in the world’

37 mins ago
Jim Wilson
Bondi BeachBrontecoronavirus restrictionsDavid ElliottSydney
Article image for Why Police Minister wants to do ‘the most unAustralian thing in the world’

Large crowds exercising have prompted calls for the closure of the Bondi to Bronte boardwalk, backed by NSW Ministers.

NSW Police Minister David Elliott told Jim Wilson the volume of complaints from eastern suburbs residents, officers, and MPs have forced his hand, prompting him to write to Waverley Council with his request.

“It’s probably the most unAustralian thing in the world to do, is closing Bondi Beach.

“There is no way in the world that every person that was walking along that boardwalk … many without masks, were all residents of the foreshore.”

Police will be out in force this weekend to enforce restrictions along the beaches.

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Jim Wilson
LocalNewsNSW
