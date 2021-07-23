Why Police Minister wants to do ‘the most unAustralian thing in the world’

Large crowds exercising have prompted calls for the closure of the Bondi to Bronte boardwalk, backed by NSW Ministers.

NSW Police Minister David Elliott told Jim Wilson the volume of complaints from eastern suburbs residents, officers, and MPs have forced his hand, prompting him to write to Waverley Council with his request.

“It’s probably the most unAustralian thing in the world to do, is closing Bondi Beach.

“There is no way in the world that every person that was walking along that boardwalk … many without masks, were all residents of the foreshore.”

Police will be out in force this weekend to enforce restrictions along the beaches.

