2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Why NSW residents were denied entry at Queensland border

4 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Mark Wheeler
Article image for Why NSW residents were denied entry at Queensland border

Eager Sydneysiders lined up at the Queensland border for its re-opening but failed to factor in one thing.

QLD Police Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler told Deborah Knight up to 40 people tried to enter the border an hour before the opening.

“Given the time difference they’d made an assumption that it was actually 1 am.

“We had to get them to wait for an hour, unfortunately.”

All Australians, except those who’ve been to Adelaide, can now travel to Queensland without isolating.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
AustraliaNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873