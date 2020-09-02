Why NSW missed out on the AFL Grand Final

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan says the Gabba was the best choice to host the AFL Grand Final in 2020, and capacity was the deciding factor.

The news was confirmed today after weeks of speculation.

Mr McLachlan told Jim Wilson they had a set of criteria, and while the NSW government put in a “great bid” they understandably couldn’t commit to the same crowd numbers.

“I think the prevailing view in the end was that Queensland has done so much for the game this year, and in a contest where they were ranked very highly on all of [the criteria], that might have been what got them over the line,” he said.

Similarly, the Western Australian government could only commit to 30,000 at Optus Stadium, despite it being “one of the great stadiums of the world”.

He said there will be “energy and atmosphere” at the Gabba.

“It’s just a different time and I think people understand, it’s 2020, and it’s a one-off and it will be back at the MCG next year.”

Image: Getty