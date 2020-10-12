Why Gladys Berejiklian should remain as Premier

Ben Fordham says he won’t join the chorus of voices calling for the NSW Premier’s resignation.

Gladys Berejiklian insists she will remain in her role despite admitting to a “close personal relationship” with disgraced MP Daryl Maguire who is under investigation for corruption.

The open line has been flooded with calls from listeners in support of the Premier.

“As things stand I don’t think there’s enough evidence for Gladys Berejiklian to go,” Ben Fordham said.

“I don’t like the idea that society cancels someone over one mistake.”

Jobs Minister Stuart Ayres told Ben Ms Berejiklian always puts the people of NSW first.

“She is a woman that is made up of the most intense personal integrity.”

