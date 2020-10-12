‘It’s a personal nightmare’: Gladys Berejiklian refuses to resign after ICAC hearing

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has fronted the media declaring she will remain in her role following a tumultuous day at an Independent Commission Against Corruption inquiry.

In today’s ICAC hearing, Ms Berejiklian declared she had a “close personal relationship” with former Wagga Wagga MP Daryl Maguire, against whom allegations of misuse of his public office are being investigated.

Private conversations were played in the hearing which revealed Ms Berejiklian referred to Mr Maguire as her “numero uno”.

Speaking to the media this afternoon, Ms Berejiklian confessed she made mistakes in her personal life but says she “hasn’t done anything wrong” and isn’t considering resigning.

“Hands down this has been one of the most difficult days of my life,” said Ms Berejiklian.

“It’s a personal nightmare.

“I’d known him for 15 years, I can’t tell you what it’s done to me personally – it’s been devastating.

“I’m human and I stuffed up in my personal life.”

NSW Opposition Leader Jodi McKay has called for the Premier’s resignation.

