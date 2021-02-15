2GB
Why cancellation of South Africa tour is ‘a blessing in disguise’

6 hours ago
Mark Levy
MARK TAYLORSouth Africa tourT20Test cricketThe Ashes
An Aussie cricket legend has seen the silver lining in leaving the Test squad at home for the T20 series in New Zealand.

If the South Africa tour had gone ahead, it would’ve clashed with the T20, but the squad was not adjusted following the cancellation.

Former Australian cricket captain Mark Taylor told Mark Levy the Ashes series is “paramount”, and the reshuffle will give selectors a better chance to see what players can do against a “quality opposition”.

“After the disappointment of this summer, losing the Test series to India, the last thing Australian cricket needs … is for us not to win the Ashes.

“The fact that Australia … have sent not necessarily our strongest T20 side to New Zealand, it’s actually probably been a blessing in disguise.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

 

Mark Levy
CricketSports
