Why 2024 could have the world looking at Parramatta

Expo 88 was a defining moment in time for Brisbane, and left an enduring impression on the international stage for the city.

Now, there’s a plan to bring an Expo revival to Parramatta in 2024.

David Borger, Western Sydney Director of the Sydney Business Chamber told Jim Wilson “there’s a lot of interest” in the idea.

“There’s been world fairs and world expos for over 100 years.

“I just thought Parramatta has so much going on; I mean the place is a virtual construction site at the moment … and a lot of these things finish at about 2024.

“So wouldn’t it be a good idea to try and have some sort of festival in multiple sites and draw people in.”

