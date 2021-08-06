2GB
Who should carry the Australian flag at the closing ceremony?

2 hours ago
James Willis
Tokyo 2020
Article image for Who should carry the Australian flag at the closing ceremony?

James Willis has put it to Sportzone listeners to nominate who they’d pick as our Tokyo closing ceremony flag-bearer.

The official announcement from the AOC will come tomorrow.

Nine News senior reporter in Tokyo Damien Ryan told James he’s a “huge fan” of diver and bronze medalist Melissa Wu.

“There’s a 28-year-old who’s never stopped training.”

Press PLAY below to hear the latest from Tokyo

Two of the candidates, paddler Thomas Green and equestrian Andrew Hoy, joined James Willis to share their Olympic stories.

Green became the first Australian to win gold in the K2 1000-metre sprint, alongside Jean van der Westhuyzen.

Press PLAY below to hear Green’s story

Hoy, who is Australia’s oldest Olympian, is coming away from his eighth Games with another bronze and another silver.

Press PLAY below to hear what Hoy will do next

Image: Getty

James Willis
OlympicsSports
