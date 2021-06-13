WHO needs to be held to account as Wuhan lab theory gains traction

The Australian has obtained footage of the Wuhan Institute of Virology keeping live bats in cages, a notion that had been previously denied by WHO investigators.

The WHO report into the origins of COVID-19 failed to mention there were bats at the lab and dismissed the theory the virus escaped from the lab as a “conspiracy”.

“When you’ve got journalists doing the work the WHO should be doing, we have a problem,” Ben Fordham said.

“It will take a global effort to grab the WHO by the scruff of the neck and Scott Morrison is rightly leading that mission.”

