WHO needs to be held to account as Wuhan lab theory gains traction

2 hours ago
WHO
Article image for WHO needs to be held to account as Wuhan lab theory gains traction

The Australian has obtained footage of the Wuhan Institute of Virology keeping live bats in cages, a notion that had been previously denied by WHO investigators.

The WHO report into the origins of COVID-19 failed to mention there were bats at the lab and dismissed the theory the virus escaped from the lab as a “conspiracy”.

“When you’ve got journalists doing the work the WHO should be doing, we have a problem,” Ben Fordham said.

“It will take a global effort to grab the WHO by the scruff of the neck and Scott Morrison is rightly leading that mission.”

Ben Fordham comments
NewsWorld
