‘Who cares?!’: Malcolm Turnbull and Kevin Rudd take issue with PM’s red-carpet welcome

Former prime ministers Malcolm Turnbull and Kevin Rudd have taken issue with a red-carpet reception for Prime Minister Scott Morrison during a recent visit to an Australian airbase.

They have pointed out that they never received the same treatment and claim such a welcome doesn’t follow standard protocol for a prime-ministerial visit to a defence force facility.

“How petty can you get?” Ben Fordham said.

“But the big question is, who cares?!”

Press PLAY below to hear Ben’s comments in full

Image: Instagram