‘Who cares?!’: Malcolm Turnbull and Kevin Rudd take issue with PM’s red-carpet welcome
Former prime ministers Malcolm Turnbull and Kevin Rudd have taken issue with a red-carpet reception for Prime Minister Scott Morrison during a recent visit to an Australian airbase.
They have pointed out that they never received the same treatment and claim such a welcome doesn’t follow standard protocol for a prime-ministerial visit to a defence force facility.
“How petty can you get?” Ben Fordham said.
“But the big question is, who cares?!”
