White Ribbon relaunches with a focus on action

White Ribbon is back and committed to being more hands-on this time around.

Communicare has relaunched White Ribbon Australia and announced Brad Chilcott as its first Executive Director.

White Ribbon will be collaborating with frontline services and engaging men and boys at the local level, who are essential to driving changes in social norms.

The charity closed after going into liquidation in October last year.

Mr Chilcott told Deborah Knight they will be focusing on action rather than awareness.

“Australia now knows the scale of the crisis.

“There are many men now voluntarily saying, ‘I might be unsafe to be around’. Men need to have access to programs that can address their behaviour and the way they handle their aggression.”

