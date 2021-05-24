Which vaccine should you get? ATAGI releases updated health advice

Jim Wilson has laid out the latest health advice about each vaccine, especially for listeners concerned about a history of blood clots in their family.

The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) have released updated information about who can and can’t receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“Until today, the only advice I’ve been able to give you is ‘speak to your GP’,” Jim said.

“Now, finally, I’ve been given a better answer.”

The risk of vaccine induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia is not likely to be increased in people with the following conditions.

People in these groups can receive COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca:

History of blood clots in typical sites

Increased clotting tendency that is not immune mediated

Family history of blood clots

History of ischaemic heart disease or stroke

Current or past thrombocytopenia (low platelet count)

Those receiving anticoagulation therapy

For the full joint statement from ATAGI and the Thrombosis and Haemostasis society of Australia and New Zealand, click HERE.