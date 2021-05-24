2GB
Which vaccine should you get? ATAGI releases updated health advice

4 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Jim Wilson has laid out the latest health advice about each vaccine, especially for listeners concerned about a history of blood clots in their family.

The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) have released updated information about who can and can’t receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“Until today, the only advice I’ve been able to give you is ‘speak to your GP’,” Jim said.

“Now, finally, I’ve been given a better answer.”

Press PLAY below to hear the latest ATAGI advice

The risk of vaccine induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia is not likely to be increased in people with the following conditions.

People in these groups can receive COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca:

  • History of blood clots in typical sites
  • Increased clotting tendency that is not immune mediated
  • Family history of blood clots
  • History of ischaemic heart disease or stroke
  • Current or past thrombocytopenia (low platelet count)
  • Those receiving anticoagulation therapy

For the full joint statement from ATAGI and the Thrombosis and Haemostasis society of Australia and New Zealand, click HERE.

