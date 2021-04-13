2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Where in Sydney you can watch the Tokyo Olympics

5 hours ago
chris smith
Article image for Where in Sydney you can watch the Tokyo Olympics

With 100 days until the Tokyo Olympic Games, Olympic bosses are confident it will “bring the world together” in the middle of a pandemic.

While Australians won’t be able to travel to the Games, local officials are announcing ‘live sites’ for spectators will be set up at The Rocks and Sydney Olympic Park.

Australian Olympic Committee CEO Matt Carroll told Chris Smith people will be watching from all around the world.

“These particular Tokyo Games, with all the adversity … and a lot of tragedy, it is an opportunity for the world to reconnect in Tokyo.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

chris smith
NewsOlympicsSportsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873