Where in Sydney you can watch the Tokyo Olympics

With 100 days until the Tokyo Olympic Games, Olympic bosses are confident it will “bring the world together” in the middle of a pandemic.

While Australians won’t be able to travel to the Games, local officials are announcing ‘live sites’ for spectators will be set up at The Rocks and Sydney Olympic Park.

Australian Olympic Committee CEO Matt Carroll told Chris Smith people will be watching from all around the world.

“These particular Tokyo Games, with all the adversity … and a lot of tragedy, it is an opportunity for the world to reconnect in Tokyo.”

