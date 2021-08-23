2GB
Where are all those weird texts coming from?

5 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Australians, particular Android smartphone users, have been inundated in recent days by scam text messages containing malicious software.

2GB tech expert Charlie Brown urged anyone who receives one of the texts to avoid the hyperlink at all costs, to prevent ‘Flubot’ malware being installed on their device.

“When that malicious software goes into your phone, it then harvests your contacts book and spreads itself out to everybody via SMS,” he told Jim Wilson.

“It’s spreading faster than the flu’s spreading at the moment.”

Press PLAY below to hear Charlie’s advice for staying safe

 

