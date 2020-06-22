‘When is this going to stop?’: Three more police officers attacked

Three more police officers have been attacked during an arrest, following a spate of violent incidents last weekend.

Officers stopped a man on Belmore Road, Riverwood, on Monday afternoon who was allegedly speeding on an electric scooter on the footpath amongst pedestrians.

While police were speaking to the man, they were approached by another male who allegedly verbally abused the officers.

Officers warned the man several times to move away and when he failed to comply, they tried to arrest him.

Police allege they became involved in a physical confrontation with the man and were approached by an 18-year-old woman who tried to intervene.

She was told to move away and was also arrested when she resisted, allegedly continually kicking at police.

During the struggle, a female constable officer was kicked in the face and two male senior constables were also injured, one kicked in the groin.

The officers attended St George Hospital and were treated for cuts and soft tissue injuries.

All three have been charged and will appear in court at a later date.

This follows multiple attacks on NSW Police officers over the weekend.

“When is this going to stop?” Ben Fordham asks.

Click PLAY below to hear Ben’s comments in full