What’s the correct way to pronounce Passiona?

5 hours ago
Ben Fordham

A debate has fired up on the open line over how to pronounce popular Aussie soft drink Passiona.

The video ad pronounces it as PASH-E-O-NAR.

But Sydney dad Bruno Bouchet insists it’s pronounced PASH-ONA, as seen on a 1927 advertisement.

Ben Fordham
News
