What’s next for Mick Fuller as the top cop prepares to step down

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Mick Fuller
Mick Fuller will retire from his role as NSW Police Commissioner early next year.

Commissioner Fuller intends to leave the job when his contract ends in April.

He told Ben Fordham one of his five deputies might succeed him.

“All of them I would back for the job.

“We all hope it will be a NSW police officer that replaces me.”

Mr Fuller says he will look to the private sector for his next role.

