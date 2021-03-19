What’s next for champion jockey Corey Brown forced into early retirement
Champion jockey Corey Brown has been forced into a premature retirement upon medical advice.
Brown fell from Lord Arthur at the 2019 Queensland Derby, damaging his spinal column.
The 44-year-old jockey told Ray Hadley he’ll undergo a spinal fusion procedure, but his surgeon warned it’s “too risky to ever get back on a horse” afterwards.
He faces a gruelling 12-month recovery before returning to a pain-free, relatively normal life.
“I’ve been a little bit teary-eyed this morning … but it’s been a great career. I’ve had a lot of fun.”
Asked what his plans for the future are, Brown said he’d love to take on a role with an apprentice academy, in addition to some media work.
“I’d like to give something back that I’ve received.”
Ray commended the two-time Melbourne Cup winner on his future career choice.
“I’m sure Peter V’landys is interested to hear that the great Corey Brown’s prepared to be a mentor for young riders into the future.
“They’ll benefit greatly by your experiences.”
Image: Reg Ryan/Racing Photos via Getty Images