What you need to know about the new JobSeeker rate

The coronavirus supplement for 1.6 million JobSeeker recipients will be cut back on Friday.

The $550 coronavirus supplement will be slashed to $250.

That will take the fortnightly payments for singles to $815 each fortnight and remain that way until at least the end of the year.

The income-free threshold will increase to $300 per fortnight and you’ll lose 60 cents in JobSeeker payments for each dollar earnt above that threshold.

From September 28 JobSeeker recipients will have to search for up to eight jobs each month.

Services Australia General Manager Hank Jongen explained the changes to Deborah Knight.

Australian Council of Social Service CEO Cassandra Goldie told Ben Fordham the asset test will resume.

“It’s very worrying for people.

“We’ve got to understand the scale of this. We’ve got to give people basic financial security.”

Image: Getty