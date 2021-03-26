2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

What you need to know about NSW flood assistance

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson
disaster reliefJOHN BARILARONSW floodsService NSW
Article image for What you need to know about NSW flood assistance

The NSW government has promised flood victims everything they need to clean up and get back to normal life as the waters recede.

Flood Recovery Minister John Barilaro told Jim Wilson Defence Force personnel arrived on the north coast last night, and will be deployed in the Hawkesbury over the weekend to begin clean-up of people’s properties.

He explained federal and state financial assistance is available for flood victims, including special packages for inundated small businesses and primary producers, as well as mental health and wellbeing services.

“It’s the same architecture we’ve had in place post-bushfires. We learnt a lot, and we were able to respond quickly.”

The first step, Mr Barilaro said, is to contact Service NSW on 13 77 88.

“What we do is we appoint a customer care specialist that will be assigned to that individual, so that we can actually help them through this process.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Communities still cut off by floodwaters have come together to help each other through the disaster.

In Glossodia, north of Richmond, Anthony has thrown a giant barbeque to lift his fellow residents’ spirits.

“Everyone needs to let their hair down a little bit.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full story

Anthony’s community barbeque in Glossodia.

 

Image: Steven Saphore/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Jim Wilson
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873