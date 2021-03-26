What you need to know about NSW flood assistance

The NSW government has promised flood victims everything they need to clean up and get back to normal life as the waters recede.

Flood Recovery Minister John Barilaro told Jim Wilson Defence Force personnel arrived on the north coast last night, and will be deployed in the Hawkesbury over the weekend to begin clean-up of people’s properties.

He explained federal and state financial assistance is available for flood victims, including special packages for inundated small businesses and primary producers, as well as mental health and wellbeing services.

“It’s the same architecture we’ve had in place post-bushfires. We learnt a lot, and we were able to respond quickly.”

The first step, Mr Barilaro said, is to contact Service NSW on 13 77 88.

“What we do is we appoint a customer care specialist that will be assigned to that individual, so that we can actually help them through this process.”

Communities still cut off by floodwaters have come together to help each other through the disaster.

In Glossodia, north of Richmond, Anthony has thrown a giant barbeque to lift his fellow residents’ spirits.

“Everyone needs to let their hair down a little bit.”

