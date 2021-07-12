‘What more can you do?’: Deputy Premier addresses tightening of restrictions

Sydneysiders are staring down the barrel of a significantly extended lockdown after reaching a triple digit daily increase in cases.

Deputy Premier and COVID-19 taskforce leader John Barilaro told Jim Wilson the biggest concern is the at least 34 cases active in the community in that period.

“There’s been no conversation that this’ll go beyond the end of August, but those conversations about what happens this Friday will be discussed in the next couple of days.

“We’ll be clear and give certainty upfront … but those conversations are still being had at crisis committee.”

Jim asked the Deputy Premier if there are plans to further increase restrictions.

“What more can you do?

“There might be an opportunity to tighten some categories about what is essential work.”

Image: Damian Shaw/Getty Images