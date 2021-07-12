2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘What more can you do?’: Deputy Premier addresses tightening of restrictions

31 mins ago
Jim Wilson
coronavirus restrictionsJOHN BARILAROlockdown
Article image for ‘What more can you do?’: Deputy Premier addresses tightening of restrictions

Sydneysiders are staring down the barrel of a significantly extended lockdown after reaching a triple digit daily increase in cases.

Deputy Premier and COVID-19 taskforce leader John Barilaro told Jim Wilson the biggest concern is the at least 34 cases active in the community in that period.

“There’s been no conversation that this’ll go beyond the end of August, but those conversations about what happens this Friday will be discussed in the next couple of days.

“We’ll be clear and give certainty upfront … but those conversations are still being had at crisis committee.”

Jim asked the Deputy Premier if there are plans to further increase restrictions.

“What more can you do?

“There might be an opportunity to tighten some categories about what is essential work.”

Press PLAY below to hear the latest from crisis cabinet

Image: Damian Shaw/Getty Images

Jim Wilson
HealthNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873