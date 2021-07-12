Sydney records over 100 cases of COVID-19

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is pleading with Sydneysiders to stay at home after the state recorded 112 new cases.

More than 46,000 tests were carried out and the vast majority of cases overnight were family members or close contacts.

At least 34 people were infectious in the community.

NSW Health will be administering AstraZeneca to anybody over the age of 40.

A vaccine hub will open at Fairfield Showground on Friday to target teachers and aged care workers in the Fairfield, Canterbury Bankstown and Liverpool local government areas

Image: Nine News