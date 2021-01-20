‘What can you do?’: David Warner rejects captaincy replacement after Test defeat

Opening batsman David Warner has hit back at suggestions Tim Paine needs to be dropped as captain following India’s Test victory.

He told Mark Levy and Candice Warner he’s “sore” and “disappointed” following two tough Tests for the Australian team.

Mr Warner commended the Indian side, who he agreed had one of their best innings ever.

“At the end of the day we are elite sportspeople, and we have to take [criticism] on the chin.

“What can you do? You can’t really do much when you’re busting your gut out and they just beat you.”

He said Australian captain Tim Paine has the team’s full support heading into the South Africa tour and the Ashes.

“He obviously is disappointed with his form … but at the end of the day, we always back our captain 100 per cent.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Jono Searle/Getty Images