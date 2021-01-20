2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘What can you do?’: David Warner rejects captaincy replacement after Test defeat

3 hours ago
Mark Levy
Candice WarnerDavid WarnerTest cricketTim Paine
Article image for ‘What can you do?’: David Warner rejects captaincy replacement after Test defeat

Opening batsman David Warner has hit back at suggestions Tim Paine needs to be dropped as captain following India’s Test victory.

He told Mark Levy and Candice Warner he’s “sore” and “disappointed” following two tough Tests for the Australian team.

Mr Warner commended the Indian side, who he agreed had one of their best innings ever.

“At the end of the day we are elite sportspeople, and we have to take [criticism] on the chin.

“What can you do? You can’t really do much when you’re busting your gut out and they just beat you.”

He said Australian captain Tim Paine has the team’s full support heading into the South Africa tour and the Ashes.

“He obviously is disappointed with his form … but at the end of the day, we always back our captain 100 per cent.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Jono Searle/Getty Images

Mark Levy
CricketSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873