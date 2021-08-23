What are your rights if your employer introduces mandatory vaccinations?

A leading barrister says unvaccinated workers have “very little” legal ground if the jab is made mandatory in their workplace.

Qantas and SPC are among the companies already making it compulsory for workers to get the COVID vaccine in Australia.

Employment and industrial law barrister Ian Neil SC told Ben Fordham “most employers will lawfully be able to require most employees to be vaccinated”.

“Particularly, where workers work together in close proximity with one another and come into contact with people who come into workplaces.”

