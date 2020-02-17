2GB
What $1 of electricity gets you

3 hours ago
Brooke Corte
andrew dillonenergy networks australia

Energy Australia released a factsheet on Monday showing us the value of electricity.

Titled “$1 of electricity gets me…” it compares how long, on average, you can run different types of everyday household appliances.

Energy Networks Australia’s CEO Andrew Dillon shares how the figures help us and gives advice on how to get the most from your electricity.

“Most customers are starting now to get access to this peak or off-peak pricing… if you can get an off-peak rate sometimes… you’re going to save money.”

Click PLAY to hear the full conversation:

Brooke Corte
Money
