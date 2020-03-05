‘We’ve just lost our minds’: Man tasered after toilet paper argument

A man has been tasered following an argument over toilet paper.

Police were called to a Tamworth store about 10am when a 50-year-old man allegedly assaulted a staff member and a customer during an argument believed to have been over toilet paper.

The man was arrested and taken to Tamworth police station.

Australians have been panic buying the household item over coronavirus fears, despite health authorities insisting it’s not necessary.

Ben Fordham says, “we’ve just lost our minds, we have collectively lost our minds.”

“What is going on in the heads of people, who are not only trying to stock up on 800,000 rolls of toilet paper, at once, but are prepared to get involved in fisty cuffs just so they can get some bog roll?”

Image: Bloomberg/Getty