‘We’ve got the win’: John Barilaro claims victory after crisis meeting with Premier

Deputy Premier John Barilaro has emerged from his crisis talks with Premier Gladys Berejiklian declaring victory.

The Nationals leader was given an ultimatum by the Premier after threatening to split with the Liberals: agree to support government bills, or hand in your resignation from your portfolio.

Following his deadline meeting with Ms Berejiklian, Mr Barilaro confirmed to Ray Hadley his ministers will remain in their cabinet positions, compromising to bring the fight directly to an upcoming Cabinet meeting.

He told Ray a date has not been committed to yet, but said he’s been guaranteed it’ll be put on the agenda.

“We’ve got the win there today.

“I’ll be holding every minister to account on their position, and if they want to support our farmers or not.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News