‘We’ve got a lot to do’: NRL CEO responds to clubs’ ticket sale woes

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo has responded to clubs’ concerns over financial losses incurred by COVID restrictions.

Despite the competition relocating to Queensland amid NSW’s COVID outbreak, the state has since entered and emerged from a lockdown and reimposed capacity restrictions.

With the NRL currently administering all games, Mr Abdo explained to Mark Levy and Brad Fittler, what gets taken at the gate will be pooled and redistributed at the end of the year.

“There are a lot of people, across the board, doing it tough at the moment.

“We’re going to support [the clubs] as we did last year … but we’ve got a lot to do between now and then to make sure that we also manage our finances at head office.”

Press PLAY below to hear the NRL CEO’s response in full

Image: Nine News