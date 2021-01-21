‘We’ve all been burnt’: Health Minister says authorities cautious over restriction easing

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard says the government is increasingly cautious moving forward as Sydney eagerly awaits an easing of restrictions.

The Premier has said restrictions won’t be eased before Australia Day, but they will be considered at Wednesday’s cabinet meeting.

Mr Hazzard told Ben Fordham health authorities want to be extra cautious.

“We’ve all been burnt. This virus … we’ve all had our hopes dashed, our hearts broken.

“So you’d well understand that our public health team … don’t want to be jumping too soon.

“Once bitten, in fact, twice, three times, four times bitten then very shy.”

