Premier concerned by risk of Australia Day ‘super-seeding’

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has confirmed to Jim Wilson COVID-19 restrictions will remain in place for Australia Day.

Instead, she said, the restrictions will be reevaluated on Wednesday 27 January, “confident” an announcement can be made later in the week.

“It’s only been a few days since we’ve had zero cases.

“Every day that goes by gives us an extra bit of confidence, and we don’t want Australia Day to become a super-seeding event, where so many people spread the virus.”

The Premier encouraged Australians to gather in outdoor public spaces to celebrate, with groups of up to 30 permitted.

