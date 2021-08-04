Wests Tigers coach pins hopes on Moses Mbye at fullback

Moses Mbye will continue to replace Daine Laurie at fullback, after the Wests Tigers star was “cleaned up” in a clash with the Warriors.

Wests Tigers coach Michael ‘Madge’ Maguire confirmed Laurie won’t return for the club this year after sustaining a leg fracture.

“He’ll be out for the rest of the season unfortunately.

“But we’ve got Moses Mbye there, [he’ll] be able to slot in there and he actually did a good job for us throughout the game.

“I think he just probably fell short … because he hasn’t been at fullback for quite some time.”

Image: Wests Tigers/Official website