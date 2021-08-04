2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Wests Tigers coach pins hopes on Moses Mbye at fullback

6 hours ago
Mark Levy
Daine LaurieMICHAEL MAGUIREMoses Mbyerugby league featuredWESTS TIGERS
Article image for Wests Tigers coach pins hopes on Moses Mbye at fullback

Moses Mbye will continue to replace Daine Laurie at fullback, after the Wests Tigers star was “cleaned up” in a clash with the Warriors.

Wests Tigers coach Michael ‘Madge’ Maguire confirmed Laurie won’t return for the club this year after sustaining a leg fracture.

“He’ll be out for the rest of the season unfortunately.

“But we’ve got Moses Mbye there, [he’ll] be able to slot in there and he actually did a good job for us throughout the game.

“I think he just probably fell short … because he hasn’t been at fullback for quite some time.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Wests Tigers/Official website

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873