Western Sydney mayor ‘absolutely livid’ over NSW Health declaration

The mayor of one of Sydney’s heavily locked-down LGAs has voiced his fury that his constituents have been left unvaccinated and vulnerable.

The Cumberland and Blacktown LGAs have today joined Fairfield, Canterbury-Bankstown and Liverpool in additional restrictions, which prevent non-essential workers from leaving their area.

Health and emergency services workers must also get routine surveillance testing every three days.

Cumberland City Council Mayor Steve Christou told Jim Wilson he’s “absolutely livid” about the decision.

“Three weeks ago, Cumberland … reached out to the NSW government and NSW Health, and offered an abundance of community facilities … to roll out the vaccine.

“We haven’t heard anything back from them Jim, until today when they said Cumberland is in full lockdown.”

Image: Cumberland City Council