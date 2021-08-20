Western Australia bans compassionate travel, declares NSW ‘extreme risk’

WA Premier Mark McGowan has announced NSW residents will be banned from entering the state almost entirely from midnight on Wednesday, August 25.

NSW has been declared an “extreme risk” jurisdiction, giving West Australians just five days to return home.

Travellers will no longer be able to enter WA on compassionate grounds, and anyone who is exempt will be required to undergo 14 days of mandatory hotel quarantine.

Defence personnel, Commonwealth parliamentarians and state and federal government officials are the only exempt individuals.

