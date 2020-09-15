2GB
‘We’re on the same page’: Trent Barrett unfazed by Bulldogs boardroom drama

2 hours ago
Mark Levy
BRAD FITTLERCANTERBURY BULLDOGSPenrith PanthersTrent Barrett

Coach-to-be Trent Barrett has assured his commitment to the Bulldogs despite “boardroom bickering”.

Currently the Penrith Panthers’ assistant coach, Mr Barrett has signed a head coaching contract with the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs for the 2021 season and beyond.

Despite Phil Gould’s warnings about a political mess at the club, Mr Barrett remained unfazed.

“The board’s been really supportive, and we’re on the same page: we’ve got a plan, we’ve just got to stick to it,” he told Mark Levy.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

