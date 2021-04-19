2GB
131 873

‘We’re not giving up on you’: Jim Wilson’s pledge to evicted homeowners

10 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Jim Wilson has assured the residents of Orchard Hills “we’re not giving up on you” as they continue their fight for better land acquisition compensation.

Campaigner Christine Vella confirmed Sydney Metro have rejected any change to the method of valuation, which would bring offers in line with current prices rather than months-old guidance from when the process began.

Adding to residents’ frustrations, she told Jim Wilson, Deputy CEO Rebecca McPhee has been absent from some meetings, and Sydney Metro have refused to confirm negotiations in writing.

Ms Vella spoke to neighbour Frank, who is in his 70s and in poor health, and told Jim “Frank’s life has just been turned upside down, and he was very distressed”.

“He was mowing his lawn, and anything he does on his property now just upsets him.”

Another affected Orchard Hills resident, Neil, confessed he had reached the end of his tether.

“We didn’t really want to talk to the media, because we wanted to see what Metro had to say.

“They didn’t treat us with very much respect, so we’re happy to stir up the hornet’s nest.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

