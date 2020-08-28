‘We’re doing such a poor job’: Fight to bring manufacturing home heats up

A push to address the pattern of offshoring transport manufacturing and other public projects is gathering steam.

At a press conference on Wednesday, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said “NSW is fantastic at a lot of things, but Australia and NSW are not good at building trains.”

Her comments were made in spite of, as Ray Hadley pointed out, the long history of transport manufacturing in NSW in places such as Newcastle and Clyde.

NSW Opposition Leader Jodi McKay told Ray Labor will introduce legislation to parliament which would force the government to address local job creation within the procurement process.

“It’s not just about manufacturing say, a train or a ferry here; we’ve got to use NSW steel, we’ve got to use NSW concrete, NSW glass.

“It’s the whole supply chain that needs to be focused on … and we’re doing such a poor job of it.”

